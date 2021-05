The Whitley County Farmer’s Market returned to NIBROC Park Tuesday to kick off the season.

Vendors with a variety of items set up. Selections ranged from fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies and salsas, to soaps, leather goods, and artwork.

The farmer’s market will be at NIBROC Park on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m. and in Williamsburg at Bill Woods Park on Thursdays beginning May 20 from 5-7 p.m.