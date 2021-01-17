Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley Co. Farmers Market hosts design competition

Posted On 17 Jan 2021
The Whitley County Farmers Market is asking community members to submit designs for its 2021 t-shirts.

The farmers market will take submissions through March 1st. The Whitley County Farmers Market board will narrow the submissions down to five. The designs will be posted to the Whitley County Farmers Market Facebook page for the public to choose the winner.

There is no age requirement to submit a design, the organizers simply ask that designs be submitted in a PNG format to wcfarmermarket@gmail.com. All designs must be black and white, said farmers market manager Andrew Modica.

T-shirts will be available at the farmers market.

Opening day for the Williamsburg Market is scheduled for May 14. The market will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Bill Woods Park in Downtown Williamsburg.

Opening day for the Corbin Market is scheduled for April 28. The market will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at NIBROC Park in Downtown Corbin.

