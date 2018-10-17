Whitley Co. Extension Community Arts Center highlighting local artists













The Whitley County community now has the chance to check out the works of local artists on a regular basis thanks to a new program at the Whitley County Extension Community Arts Center.

Friday evening, the center hosted an art reception for local basket maker Alice Fae Weiland, a former college professor who took up basket making as a retirement hobby and has made over 300 baskets.

She frequently teaches basket making workshops for the Whitley County Extension Service.

Fine Arts Extension Agent Cortney Moses said this was the first in what will become a monthly series throughout much of the year.

Moses said the center normally has two big exhibits each year, but she decided to start a monthly series highlighting the works of local artists.

“It will be in the front space so we can still have all of our normal classes happen in the back, and meeting space up here,” Moses noted. “It is just a great way to highlight local artists.”

Weiland’s baskets will be on display through the month of October. In November, painter Russell Weedman will be spotlighted.

Moses said the series will take a break during the winter months, and resume in April.

The art will be on exhibit from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the Whitley County Extension Community Arts Center, which is located at 428 Main Street, Williamsburg.

There is no admission fee.