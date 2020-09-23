Previous Story
Whitley Co. Board of Health rescinds previous tax hike
Posted On 23 Sep 2020
So many people turned out for the Whitley County Board of Health’s quarterly meeting Monday evening that the board of health had to move its meeting to the parking lot of the Whitley County Health Department in order to allow for social distancing.
In addition to about 10 board members, about 50 other people turned out for Monday’s meeting. Besides several health department employees, most of the people present were there to protest a proposed property tax increase, which the board of health initially approved during its June quarterly meeting, but voted to rescind during Monday’s meeting.
