Whitley Co. Baseball advances to 50th District Championship











Whitley County’s Bryce Anderson held with the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets hitless over three innings as the Colonels won the opening game of the 50th District Baseball Tournament, 15-0.

Anderson struck out eight, throwing 45 pitches in the game.

The Colonels put up nine runs in their half of the first inning en route to the win.

Caden Petrey went three-for-three at the plate for Whitley County, including a double.

Sam Harp had two hits in his three at-bats, including a double, adding three RBI’s. Andrew Stack had two hits, including a double, with three RBI’s.

With the win, Whitley County has secured a spot in the 13th Region Baseball Tournament, and will play the winner of Corbin versus South Laurel for the 50th District Title at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Williamsburg ended the season with an 8-19 record.

Coach Bryan Hopkins has stressed throughout the season that the Jackets are in a rebuilding season, playing a number of eighth graders and freshmen at the varsity level.

“These kids aren’t scared and love a challenge,” Hopkins said noting they have continued to go out an play no matter the score.