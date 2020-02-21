Whitley BOE ends corporal punishment











Corporal punishment is no more in the Whitley County school district.

During its regular monthly meeting Thursday, the Whitley County Board of Education updated its policy and procedures immediately removing corporal punishment as a disciplinary option in the school district.

Currently there is a bill pending in the Kentucky General Assembly, which would ban corporal punishment in all public schools.

Whitley County Superintendent John Siler noted that this is a punishment rarely used in the school district, and that the change is just school district trying to stay ahead of the curve.

“I don’t know that the middle school or high school has done this in years. Most of the elementary schools haven’t either,” Siler added.

The 2020-2021 school calendar was also a topic of discussion at Thursday’s meeting.

Director of Pupil Personnel Patrick Bowling said that the calendar committee has gotten back over 400 responses about next school year’s calendar, which will look a lot like the current calendar.

The committee is planning to keep a full week spring break, a two-day fall break, and a two-week Christmas break in the calendar, which should be ready for approval at next month’s board meeting.

In addition the board made several presentations Thursday, including: