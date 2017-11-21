Whitley Area Retired Teachers Association (WARTA) conducts Annual School Supply Drive

Members of the Whitley Area Retired Teachers Association (WARTA) conducted their annual drive to provide school supplies to area students.

With the help of a matching grant from AARP and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association (KRTA), the Association donates paper, pencils, crayons, and other items to the Family Resource centers in Corbin, Whitley County, and Williamsburg School Districts.

During their most recent drive in late October and early November, WARTA members collected/donated approximately $450 of supplies which will be shared among four schools: Whitley North Elementary, Whitley East Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, and Whitley Central Intermediate.

“Last year we were able to give supplies to Corbin, Williamsburg, Pleasant View, and Boston Resource Centers, and I am pleased that we are able to give to the remaining four schools this year,” said Ronnie Partin, WARTA President. “We realize this is a small gift, but it is a way in which retired teachers can continue to be involved and give back to the schools and communities which have been such a big part of their lives.

WARTA members were especially generous this year, and I greatly appreciate it,” said Partin. Both staff and students expressed genuine appreciation for the help provided by Whitley Area Retired Teachers Association.

In addition to providing school supplies, in 2016 retired teachers across the state volunteered more than 940,000 hours which, if paid for, would have cost the state approximately $19 million.

All retired teachers in the Whitley County Area are invited and encouraged to become involved at both the local (WARTA) and state (KRTA) levels. These two organizations work very hard to maintain the benefits retired teachers have earned and to keep them informed about those benefits.