Whitley and Bell remain in orange
Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced six additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,817.
There are currently 26 active cases, of which none are hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 11.8.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department announced the county’s COVID data for May 10 through May 16 on Monday.
The department reported a total of 47 during that time.
The county’s COVID–19 incidence rate, as of Tuesday, stands at 9.4.
Knox County
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced four additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,725.
One of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 29 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 14.7.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced two additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,098.
There are currently 13 active cases, of which two are hospitalized.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 7.1.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 645 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 453,460.
Beshear reported 11 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,673.
Beshear said 390 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 113 are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, two of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
Thirty-six counties are orange zones.
Seventy-nine counties are yellow zones.
Three counties are green zones.
Webster County has the highest incidence rate at 30.9.