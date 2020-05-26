Whitley among top counties in region for census response











Whitley and Laurel County are among the top counties in southeastern Kentucky in terms of census response rate.

Officials with SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) reported Monday that of the 30 counties that comprise the Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District, Laurel County is tied for second with 63 percent of residents completing the census. Whitley County currently ranks fifth with 58 percent of residents completing the form.

Overall, 49.6 percent of residents in the fifth district have completed the census as of May 18.

That is compared to a statewide response rate of 62.3 percent.

Officials noted that census responses help determine where more than $675 billion in federal funding slated for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other programs will be allocated.

In addition, businesses use census data when determining communities in which to invest.

“In the Census, every single person counts,” said Jared Arnett, executive director of SOAR.

Overall, 49.6 percent of residents in the fifth district have completed the census as of May 18.

The census may be completed online at thereisafuture.org/censussaturday, by phone at 1-844-330-2020, or by mail.

“These unprecedented times have demonstrated the importance of having an accurate snapshot of the people within a community and region,” Arnett stated. “The information obtained by the US Census helps to shape the future of our entire region.”