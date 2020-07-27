Whitley a top county in the state for getting most value for property taxes











Whitley County has been ranked as one of the best counties in Kentucky in regards to residents getting the most value for their property taxes.

A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset finds the places in Kentucky where residents receive the most value for what they pay in property taxes.

Whitley County ranks fifth in the state on that list, and 97th nationally.

First, the study measures the effective property tax paid in each county to determine the relative property tax burden, which for Whitley County is 0.68 percent, according to the study.

From there, the study analyzes the quality of public schools within the county. Whitley County schools were rated a 10, according to the study.

Finally, it measures how much value properties in the county have gained throughout a five year period, according to a SmartAsset release.

The study puts Whitley County’s home value growth at 22.66 percent.

Taken together, these factors determine where residents are seeing the most value for their property taxes.