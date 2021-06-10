White Rabbit Records selected to participate in Record Store Day











White Rabbit Records will be one of 21 record stores in Kentucky to participate in the national Record Store Day 2021 on June 12 and July 17.

“It is a day where there are exclusive albums released, and they are only released on that day,” said Teri Anne Hensley, one of the owners of White Rabbit Records. “They are not repressed ever again after that. It may be an album that has already been released, being re-released on a different color vinyl or with a different cover. It may also be something that has never been released before.”

Hensley emphasized the albums that are part of the event will never be repressed, and they will only be available at stores that are Record Store Day participants.

“For big collectors, it is a really big deal to try to get some of those exclusive deals,” said Hensley.

Alkine Trio, Black Sabbath, and AC/DC are just a few of the more well-known artists with albums that will be dropping during the event.

Different albums will be released on June 12 and July 17. A full list of albums being released can be found on the Record Store Day website: recordstoreday.com.

Hensley said that getting to participate in the event is a big deal for the store.

“You have to apply and there are a lot of record stores that aren’t participating in the event, so it is a pretty big deal for us to get to do that,” said Hensley.

White Rabbit Records will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the days of the drops.

Hensley said the best bet to get the record(s) is to be in line as early as possible. No pre-orders or holds will be available. Everything will be first come, first serve.

In addition to getting access to exclusive records, Hensley said participants will also have a chance to receive freebies, such as bags, buttons and posters.

“We are just really, really excited,” said Hensley. “We are anxious to see how it goes.”