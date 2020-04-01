WHEN YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN, WE ARE THERE WITH YOU.











The News Journal, in both digital and print, is here to keep you informed on everything affecting our local communities about COVID-19.

First of all we want you to know that the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the receipt of newspapers carries no real risk of catching the COVID-19 virus. The WHO has stated that the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and therefore the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus through receipt of a newspaper is infinitely small. While precautions at a personal level, such as washing hands with soap and water, remain essential to preventing the spread of the disease in any circumstance, the WHO has stressed that “the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is low”.

It is gratifying to note that no cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Whitley and Knox Counties. Let’s keep it that way by observing the practices suggested daily by our governor and other health officials.

This week we have gathered information about businesses and health organizations that will be helpful to you. For example, look on page A-5 for the list of restaurants that are still open. You’ll find the telephone numbers along with the services they are providing.

Mark White has written a very informative column about the pandemic which appears on our editorial page. We too are in a survival mode on the business side, but we are pledged to keep you informed with essential information because “We are there with you.”