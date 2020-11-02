Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Wheels stolen off of Keavy DAV’s van Saturday night

Posted On 02 Nov 2020
As part of its mission, the members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 158 in Keavy have a military honor guard that presents the colors and fires the traditional 21-gun salute at the funeral of area military veterans.

The Disabled American Veterans chapter in Keavy had the wheels stolen off of its van overnight Saturday. The van was used to transport the chapter’s honor guard that paid tribute to area veterans at their funerals by presenting the colors and firing the traditional 21-gun salute.

That mission has hit a speed bump after the members discovered that the van used to transport the members of the honor guard and their rifles and flags was left sitting on blocks overnight Saturday after the wheels were stolen.

The van was parked at the chapter building located on Ky. 312 next to Keavy Elementary.

“A guy had seen it about 5 p.m. and it was okay at that point,” Chapter Commander LG Rose said of the van. “About 1 p.m. Sunday there were people up there playing ball who called and said it was sitting up there on blocks.”

“They even stole the lug nuts,” Rose added noting that they left the jack sitting underneath the front.

Rose said the chapter’s membership is made up of veterans from across the area.

The honor guard has presented the colors and fire the salute at funerals, not just in the tri-county area, but across the region.

“We don’t charge the families a dime,” Rose said.

Until the van is repaired, Rose said the members of the honor guard will be using their personal vehicles, but will continue to honor area veterans when called upon.

“We have done around 100 funerals this year alone,” Rose said.

An estimate to replace the wheels and tires came in at $2,257.

“We had a real nice set of rims,” Rose said.

Rose said because of COVID–19, the DAV has not been able to host any fundraisers.

“We would appreciate any help we could get,” Rose said.

In addition to the honor guard, Rose said the DAV distributes Christmas baskets and raises money for local schools. It also helps veterans with their disability claims.

Anyone that would like to help may contact Rose at (606) 260-9801.

The News Journal