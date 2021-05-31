West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stalking Corbin area teen











A West Virginia man is facing stalking and other charges after being arrested outside a Corbin area apartment complex Sunday evening for allegedly trying to lure a local juvenile girl from her residence.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Drew Wilson arrested Brian Ash, 21, of Saint Albans, charging him with first-degree stalking, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing, endangering the welfare of a minor, distributing tobacco and vape products to minors, and numerous traffic violations, according to a KSP release.

About 6:24 p.m. Sunday, KSP Post 10 in Harlan received a call about an individual sitting in a blue Chevrolet Malibu at the office of Spider Creek Apartments in Knox County.

An initial investigation by police indicated that Ash had been seen in the area for the prior two days before state police were notified. Witnesses told KSP that Ash had attempted to make contact with multiple juveniles in the area, according to the release.

“The caller stated that he had contacted her 13-year-old daughter via Snap Chat and had located her using Maps on Snap Chat. Investigation indicates that Mr. Ash had continued to follow the juvenile and continued to make attempts to contact her and lure her from her residence,” state police wrote in the release.

Ash was booked into the Knox County Detention Center about 12:29 a.m. Monday, according to the jail’s website.