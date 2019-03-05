West retires for second time, now ready for a little rest and relaxation













A well-known face around town, Katy West has officially retired from Maiden Drug Store, located on Main Street in Williamsburg.

Always greeting people with a friendly smile, soft-spoken Katy has operated the cash register at Maiden Drug Store since June of 2005.

Working for brothers, Jonathan and Roger Powers, her duties at the store also included taking care of the customers, something Katy was used to doing long before she started working at Maiden Drug Store.

“I felt like I was a member of the Powers family. They were so good to all employees,” said Katy. “They are so good to people, and care so much for each customer.” She continues, “They treat each person with respect. All were hard-working and honest.”

Katy actually learned about customer service while working for 21 years at the United States Post Office in both Williamsburg and Corbin. That’s where most people probably remember meeting her. She retired from the United States Post office in 2002.

The 78-year-old great grandmother recalls working both inside and out of the post office. Referring to the old days, she said she walked the city route for a few years and worked at the Corbin Post Office at night and a few hours during the day.

Back in the early days it was common for women from other post offices to work in the back sorting mail. Now machines do that job.

She says she has been very fortunate to work with great people through the years, at both Maiden Drug Store and the post office.

Katy said she really doesn’t have plans for anything special now that she is officially retired – “just a little rest and relaxation”.