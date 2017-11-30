Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
West Knox, Woodbine fire departments battle suspicious blaze

Posted On 30 Nov 2017
West Knox and Woodbine firefighters were called to battle a house fire on Ky. 233 Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene approximately one-and-a-half-miles of the intersection with Ky. 6 about 2 p.m. after a passer-by saw the blaze and called 911.

Firefighters were initially advised that it was unknown whether or not anyone was inside.

However, when they arrived on the scene, they learned the home was vacant.

The structured had collapsed from fire damage. Firefighters worked to ensure the flames did not spread to the nearby woods.

A neighbor said a neighboring structure and two vehicles had been set on fire Saturday night.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is undetermined.

