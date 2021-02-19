West Knox firefighters battle tractor-trailer fire Friday morning











West Knox, Keavy and Corbin Fire departments responded to a tractor-trailer truck fire on the Exit 29 off ramp Friday morning.

West Knox Chief Darryl Baker said firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 7 a.m. in response to a report of a truck park along the southbound exit ramp with smoking brakes.

“They were smoking a lot when we got there,” Baker said noting flames were pouring from the cab area of the truck and had begun burning through the box trailer.

Baker said the driver was able to escape the flames without injury.

He informed emergency personnel that he was transporting bottle of alcoholic mixed drinks.

“We called Keavy and Corbin to assist because we knew what was in there,” Baker said. “We were preparing for the worst.”

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within approximately 30 minutes.

Baker said the fire got into some of the packaging in the trailer but never got to the alcohol.

Firefighters were on scene until approximately 9:15 a.m.

The truck and trailer were towed from the scene.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement also responded to the scene.