West Knox firefighter added to national, state fallen firefighter memorial











A West Knox Firefighter, who died of cancer in 2018 has been added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmittsburg, Maryland and the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Frankfort.

Lt. Ray Hollingsworth was a 15-year veteran of the department.

Chief Darryl Baker said Hollingsworth used his skill as a cement truck driver to benefit the department and the residents it protects, driving the fire trucks and operating the pumps to supply water to the hose teams on the scene.

“You could always count on him being there,” Baker said of Hollingsworth.

While Hollingsworth’s death was not directly attributed to a specific incident, Baker said changes to state law meant that firefighters were recognized as having a greater risk of developing certain types of cancer.

As a result, Hollingsworth was eligible to have his named placed on the memorials.

If you knew Ray, you know he wouldn’t want all the “to-do” over him,” officials at West Knox stated on the department’s Facebook page. “But all of his firefighting family knows he deserves to be remembered for his dedication to our community.”

Video of Hollingsworth’s recognition may be seen on the West Knox Fire Department Facebook page.