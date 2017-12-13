West Knox Fire Department selling chances to win tickets to UK versus UT basketball game at Rupp

West Knox firefighters are giving basketball fans a chance to win two of the best seats in the house when the Kentucky Wildcats host the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena on Feb. 6.

The fire department is selling chances to win the tickets that have been donated by Kentucky State Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester.

Chances to win the tickets and $300 in spending money to help make the event truly memorable are available from any West Knox firefighter for $5 each.

Proceeds go to help fund the fire department’s operations.

The department has raised as much as $8,000 through the raffle.

“Knox County Clerk Mike Corey paid to have the chances printed, so the only money the department is out is the $300 that we thrown in as part of the prize,” said West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker.

Baker said 2,000 chances are available. The chances will be sold up until the drawing on Jan. 29.

For more information or to arrange the purchase of tickets, go to the West Knox Fire Department Facebook page.