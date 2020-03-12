West Knox Fire Department raffling AR-15 rifle











The West Knox Fire Department is selling chances to win an AR–15 rifle.

The winning ticket will be drawn on April 7 during the car show in Barbourville.

West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said tickets are $5 each and may be purchased from any West Knox firefighter or at Oldway Café & Antiques in Barbourville.

“We have 1,000 tickets available. If it goes like previous raffles, we will probably sell about 500,” Baker said.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets may stop by the department’s station one on Gloucester Ave. off of Old Barbourville Hwy. in Gray after 5 p.m. on Mondays, or call the station at 528-1700.

“We meet at the station every Monday night at 7 p.m. Someone is usually there by about 5,” Baker said.

The rifle and magazine are being provided by Badwoods Outdoors on Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin.

“I knew the store owner and that is how it came about,” Baker said.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to help fund operations at the department, which covers portions of Corbin beyond the city limits, Gray, and southern Laurel County. In addition, the department provides mutual aid with other area departments including Corbin, Lily, Campground, Bailey Switch, Woodbine, Keavy, and Laurel County.