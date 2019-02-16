











Wesley Ray Jones Sr., of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.

He was born on March 20, 1938 in Bon Jellico, Whitley County, being 80 years of age to the late Rev. Alfred and Mabel (Davis) Jones.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cassandra (Tuggle) Jones, three sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Vernon Freeman, Susie and Rex Harkins and Nancy and Bob Pierce; and an infant brother, Alfred Jones Jr.

Wes was a teacher and principal in the school system for 38 years, mostly in Whitley County. He loved his teachers and students. He was proud of his military service in the National Guard which he retired from after 23 years of service. Most of all he was proud to be a man of God. He was a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Faulkner) Jones of Williamsburg, son, Wesley Ray Jones Jr. of Lexington; two daughters, Teresa McFarland and husband Burley and Rebecca Jones, all of Williamsburg; two stepsons, Mike Breedlove and wife Michelle and Shannon Breedlove, all of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Feagin Jones, Derrek McFarland (Marie), Cassie Ball (Ryan), Harper Jones, Wes Breedlove and Devin Breedlove; three great-grandchildren, Lilian McFarland, Justin McFarland and Evelyn McFarland; a sister, Wilma Fitzpatrick (Don) of Maumee, OH; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, February 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Janus Jones and Rev. Gary Lovitt officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.