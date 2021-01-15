









Wendell Gene Hunter, age 55, of Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital in Danville, Kentucky after battling pneumonia. Wendell was born on March 31, 1965 at the Williamsburg Clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Roy (Bunny) Hunter and Sue (Helton) Hunter.

He is survived by his mother, Sue Hunter of Williamsburg; two sisters, Connie Sumner and husband Rick of Williamsburg and Regina Lawson and husband Woodrow of Rockholds; three sons, Wendell Gene Hunter Jr. of Corbin, Rev. Trevor Gene Hunter and wife Becka of Williamsburg and Jaden Hunter of Rockholds; five daughters, Ashley and Ryann Hunter of Toledo, Ohio, Kayla Bunch of Williamsburg, Laci Gardner of Williamsburg and Megan Hill of Florida; 16 grandchildren; special friend, Cathy Gardner; and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, January 16, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Trevor Hunter officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Broyles Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.