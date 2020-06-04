









Wendal T. Mitchell, age 82, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.

He was retired from Corbin Independent Schools where he began teaching in the early 60’s. While at Corbin High School, he taught Chemistry, Advanced Math, Physics, Trigonometry, and Calculus. In 1978, he became the first principal at Corbin Middle School where he remained until his retirement in 1992.

Wendal was preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Mitchell and Nancy Mahan Mitchell; siblings, Zelda Patterson, Rondal Mitchell, and Clemon Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Miller Mitchell; daughter, Christina Mitchell Bentley; siblings, Shirley McNeil, Joe Mitchell, and Patsy Centers; and by several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Out of an abundance of caution during this COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Wendal Mitchell Memorial Fund to support forthcoming graduates of Corbin Independent or Knox County Schools pursuing a degree in Science, Engineering, Math, or Agriculture, with special consideration given to those planning a career in education. Donations may be mailed to the Wendal Mitchell Memorial Fund in care of the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, PO Box 1381, London, KY 40743. Online donations may be made at www.appalachianky.org/Upper-Cumberland-community-foundation. Please specify in memory of Wendal Mitchell. The family also welcomes donations to Grace Baptist Church, c/o Rosie Moses, 7403 KY 1232, Corbin, KY 40701.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.