Welfare check in Woodbine results in heroin arrest











A welfare check Wednesday night led to the discovery of heroin and drug paraphernalia at a Woodbine area residence that was home to two small children.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tommy Dotson, 25, of Corbin on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – heroin – second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputies were called to assist social services at the residence on Eatontown Road, off of Ky. 26, with a welfare check at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Deputy Chad Estep stated that social services was checking living conditions and potential drug-related activity.

‘Upon knocking on the front door, Tommy Dotson ran in the bathroom to hide needles and scales that were on his person,” Estep wrote in the arrest citation noting that upon speaking with Dotson, it was apparent that he was under the influence.

Estep said that Dotson admitted to using heroin and that he had hidden heroin in the residence totaling one gram.

Social services removed the mother and children, ages two and three, from the home.

Dotson was taken into custody and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

“Mr. Dotson was very lethargic in nature but cooperative,” Estep stated.