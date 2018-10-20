Week 9 High School Football Results
District championships were decided this week in high school football action…
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were able to hand Lynn Camp their first loss of the season, 72-44, to once again become champions of their district. The Jackets will finish out the 2018 regular season next week against visiting Middlesboro. Lynn Camp will take on McCreary Central.
The Corbin Redhounds also secured another district title Friday, going on the road and shutting out Casey County, 41-0. The Hounds will travel to Barbourville next week for their regular season finale at Knox Central.
And finally, the Whitley County Colonels were within reach of a district championship Friday, but they ended up losing by just one point, 21-20, to visiting Letcher County Central. They will play Hazard on the road next week before beginning play in the 2018 Class 5A playoffs.
Look inside next Wednesday’s print edition for more details on these games, as well as a look ahead to week 10!