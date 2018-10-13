Week 8 High School Football Results
Coverage area teams went 4-0 this week in district action…
The Corbin Redhounds improved their record to 7-1, 3-0 with a 33-14 win over visiting Bell County. Next week they will wrap up district play with a road game against Casey County.
The Whitley County Colonels went to Harlan County this week and pulled out a 7-6 win over the Black Bears to improve to 3-5, 2-1. Next Friday they will host Letcher County Central in their regular season district finale.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets and the Lynn Camp Wildcats both won big on the road against district opponents this week, with the Jackets winning 48-12 at Pineville, and the Cats winning 48-13 at Harlan Independent.
Williamsburg (6-2, 2-0) will travel to Lynn Camp (8-0, 2-0) next Friday for a big-time matchup that will determine this year’s district championship. For more on that contest, as well as all other week 9 games, be sure to look inside the October 17 print edition of the News Journal!