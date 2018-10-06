Week 7 High School Football Results
All four coverage area teams hosted district contests Friday night…
The Corbin Redhounds made easy work of visiting Jackson County, improving to 6-1, 2-0 with a 48-0 victory. The Hounds will host Bell County next week.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were also victorious, defeating Harlan 41-14 to improve to 5-2, 1-0. They will be on the road at Pineville next week.
Pineville was at Lynn Camp this week, with the Wildcats managing to stay undefeated on the year after a 65-26 win. They will travel to play Harlan next Friday.
And finally, the Whitley County Colonels fell to 2-5, 1-1 after a 21-6 loss to visiting Perry County Central. The Colonels will attempt to improve their district record next week when they travel to face Harlan County.
