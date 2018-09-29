Week 6 High School Football Results
A muddy Thursday night game, and no surprises on Friday this week…
In a game that was contested in the nastiest of conditions underneath the Thursday night lights, the Whitley County Colonels overcame a muddy, sloppy field to defeat the North Laurel Jaguars in London, 7-0. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Colonels, and improved them to 2-4 on the year, 1-0 in district play, ahead of a home game against Perry County Central next week.
On Friday, the Corbin Redhounds surprised no one when they dominated visiting McCreary Central on Homecoming Night, 50-0. The Hounds are now 5-1, 1-0 and will host Jackson County next week on a special Hall of Fame Night.
The Lynn Camp Wildcats also came out on top in a game they were favorites to win Friday, defeating visiting Clinton County 35-14 to stay perfect on the year at 6-0. The Cats will open up district play next week when they host the Pineville Mountain Lions.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were off this week, but they too will open up district play next Friday when they host the Harlan Green Dragons.
(Teaser photo courtesy of SCOTT POWELL)