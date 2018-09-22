Week 5 High School Football Results
Here are the results from Friday night’s high school football action…
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets improved to 4-2 on the season with a 41-12 victory over visiting Ludlow. They will be off next week before opening up district play at home on October 5 against Harlan.
Across town, the Whitley County Colonels dropped a heart breaker to East Jessamine, 35-28. The loss drops the Colonels to 1-4 on the season ahead of a district matchup in London next week against North Laurel.
The Lynn Camp Wildcats remain undefeated on the year at 5-0 after an easy 56-0 win over visiting Jellico Friday. They will host Clinton County next week.
And finally, the Corbin Redhounds suffered their first loss of the season Friday, falling to Mayfield at Austin Peay University by the final score of 45-21. The Hounds will return home next week to open up district play against McCreary Central.
Be sure to look in Wednesday’s print edition of the News Journal for much more on these games, and a look ahead to what’s in store next Friday!