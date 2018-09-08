Week 3 High School Football Results
It was a tough, but successful, night of football for three of our four coverage area teams Friday.
The Corbin Redhounds battled it out with the visiting Beechwood Tigers, and were ultimately able to come away with a 21-14 victory to remain undefeated on the year at 4-0. The Hounds will be on bye next week before traveling to Austin Peay University to face the Mayfield Cardinals on September 21.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over visiting Frankfort on Alumni Bowl/Homecoming night Friday. The 47-39 win puts the Jackets at 3-1 on the year ahead of another home game next week against Paintsville.
Finally, the Lynn Camp Wildcats improved to 3-0 Friday with a 41-26 win over visiting Floyd Central. The Cats will go on the road to face Jenkins next week.
The Whitley County Colonels were on bye this week, but will be back in action next Friday night at Bell County High School.
For complete coverage, be sure to pick up the September 12 print edition of the News Journal!