Week 2: New leaders emerge in the race for May Day crowns











At the end of the second week of May Day fundraising, Brianica Lynn Childress is in first place for May Day Queen, Mary Hope Jackson is in second place and in third place is Savanah Lynn Blankenship.

In the race for Tiny Queen at this time, Hadley Tyree is in first place and Sadie Lee is in second.

The Ossoli Club would like to remind everyone the fundraising will continue until noon on Friday, April 30. All donations are tax deductible and can be made by mail or online. Online go to the Ossoli Club’s website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com, and select your candidate. If mailing your donation, write your check to the Ossoli Foundation, indicate your candidate on the memo line, and send to the Ossoli Foundation, PO Box 2544, Corbin, KY 40702.

Be sure to visit our website where you can watch videos of the updates and videos of some past queens’ memories of their May Day.

The Ossoli Club of Corbin is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-Kentucky.