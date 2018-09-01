Week 2 High School Football Results
All four coverage area high school football teams were in action on Friday night, August 31.
The Corbin Redhounds improved to 3-0 on the year with a 47-20 win at Pulaski County. They will be back home at Campbell Field next week, welcoming in defending Class A state champions Beechwood.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were also able to improve their season record Friday, moving to 2-1 after surviving a scare from visiting Leslie County, 40-30. The Jackets will host Frankfort next week.
Also victorious Friday were the Lynn Camp Wildcats, who improved to 2-0 with a 35-6 win over visiting Jackson County. The Cats will try to remain undefeated on the year next week when they welcome in Floyd Central.
Finally, the Whitley County Colonels were unable to overcome visiting Rockcastle County Friday, falling to 1-2 overall after a 28-13 loss. They will have a bye next week before going on the road to Bell County on September 14.
For more details on all of these games, and an in-depth look at next week’s matchups, be sure to pick up the September 5 print edition of the News Journal!