Week 1 High School Football Results
Week 1 of the 2018 high school football season is now complete after Saturday evening’s contests.
On Saturday, the Corbin Redhounds improved to 2-0 with a 28-10 win over visiting Danville in game two of the 2018 Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic. Next Friday the Hounds will hope to extend their win streak to three games when they go on the road to face Pulaski County.
The Whitley County Colonels were also winners this week, improving to 1-1 on the season with a 40-7 win over visiting Leslie County. The Colonels will be back at home next Friday against Rockcastle County.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets fell to 1-1 on the year after a 34-7 loss on the road at Somerset this week. They will attempt to bounce back next Friday in their season home opener against Leslie County.
The 1-0 Lynn Camp Wildcats were on bye this week, but will host their first home game of the year next Friday against Jackson County.
For more from this week’s contests, as well as a look ahead to next week, be sure to pick up the August 29 edition of the News Journal!