Week 1: Frazier and Davis in the lead for May Day Queen and Tiny Queen











The Ossoli Club of Corbin has released the results in the race for May Day Queen and Tiny Queen at the end of the first week.

Kamryn Jeanna Frazier is in first place for May Day Queen; in second place is Kaiden Walden; and in third place is Brianica Lynn Childress.

In the race for Tiny Queen at this time, Harper Davis is in first place and Hadley Marie Tyree is in second.

Fundraising will continue until noon on Friday, April 30. All donations are tax deductible and can be made by mail

or online. Online go to the Ossoli Club’s website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com, and select your candidate. If mailing your donation, write your check to the Ossoli Foundation, indicate your candidate on the memo line, and send to the Ossoli Foundation, P.O. Box 2544, Corbin, KY 40702.

The Ossoli Club of Corbin is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs- Kentucky.