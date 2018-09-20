Wednesday shooting claims life of Gray man













A Wednesday afternoon shooting claimed the life of a Gray man, and resulted in a brief barricade situation with another man, who is now hospitalized because of a gunshot wound.

Glenn Edwards, 57, of Gray, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Knox County deputy coroner after suffering a gunshot wound. His body will be sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy, according to a Kentucky State Police press release.

About 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, KSP officers from Post 10 in Harlan received a call from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance on Ky. 3440 (Higgins Hollow Road) regarding a shooting complaint.

State police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and the Barbourville Police Department had a brief barricade situation until Glenn Powell, 71, of Barbourville, came out of his residence and surrendered, according to the release.

Powell was transported from the scene and later flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Powell’s condition had been upgraded and he is now listed in stable condition.

State police are continuing to investigate how Powell received a gunshot wound. No officers were involved in the shooting. Charges are pending, according to the release.

KSP Detective Jake Wilson is continuing the investigation, and was assisted at the scene by the Barbourville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, the Knox County Coroner’s Office, the Barbourville Fire Department and the Knox County Ambulance Service.