Wed. Night Highlights: District baseball action continues – April 18, 2018













For the second night in a row, the Corbin Redhounds squared off against the Whitley County Colonels while the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets faced the South Laurel Cardinals.

As reported on thenewsjournal.net Tuesday evening, Corbin was able to defeat Whitley County in their first meeting thanks to a late-game surge in the top of the seventh inning. On Wednesday the Redhounds did the same, this time scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to come away with a 5-4 victory. With the win they now stand at 11-4 on the season, 2-0 in 50th District play. Meanwhile, Whitley falls to 11-5, 0-2.

After defeating South Laurel on Tuesday, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were also hopeful of starting out regular season district play with a perfect 2-0 record Wednesday. As it turns out, that is exactly what they did, winning a high scoring affair, 17-13, to improve to 12-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 13-11 going into the bottom of the fifth inning of their rematch with the Cardinals. A two-RBI double by Mason Manning tied the score up at 13-13. Sydney Bowen knocked in a run in the next at-bat, and would eventually cross home himself, along with teammates Jake Harrison and Cameron Bowen, resulting in what would ultimately be the final score of the contest.

Williamsburg will travel to Hazard Friday to play in the sectional round of the 2018 All “A” state tournament. More details on that game will be provided when they become available.

Finally, in the 51st District, the Lynn Camp Wildcats fell to visiting Knox Central by the final score of 21-0. They now stand at 1-5 on the season.