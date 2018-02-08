We were No. 1 … again!













I know it might be impolite to do so, but let me brag for just a bit.

For the second year in a row, the News Journal was named the best large weekly newspaper in Kentucky. It may not mean much to some, but I can tell you it is no easy accomplishment.

The competition is fierce. There are many weekly newspapers in Kentucky that compete against us for this award. Altogether, at the Kentucky Press Association Awards Banquet on Jan. 26, this newspaper won 24 awards across many categories like “Best Spot News” and “Best Feature Story” and “Best Sports Picture, “Best Front Page,” etc.

There are some good newspapers out there. For years, we hit sort of a dry spell … for us, anyway. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve always been competitive and in the hunt, but we just couldn’t quite crack that top spot following an amazing run of first place finishes in the 1990s.

To win the trophy two years running was a pleasant surprise that was hard earned.

Our staff works to the point of exhaustion every week to bring you a top quality newspaper. We aren’t perfect. But I can tell you, when you compare The News Journal to most weekly newspapers in this state, I feel like we are second to none when it comes to the content and coverage we provide to our readers and the community.

You want quality news, the accuracy of which you can rely on, then subscribe to the News Journal. You won’t be confused or misled. We take pride in getting it right! And if we don’t, we feel ethically bound to let you know and correct the record.

Our jobs depend on being trusted when we print something. I think you, our readers, see that. Our peers did as well, and that is a satsatisfying feeling. I believe it’s why we remain the largest weekly newspaper in KY. Thank you!