WD Bryant donates $200 worth of paint to Corbin Public Library mural project











The WD Bryant True Value, which is located at 1401 South Main, Corbin, has donated $200 worth of assorted gallons, quarts, and spray paints to the Corbin Public Library.

These paints became necessary when the Tremaine Foundation’s grant to the Corbin Art Fund was able to take advantage of the regional renowned mural artist Lacy Hale’s availability to design and paint a mural depicting reading, children, and trains.

Last fall, the walls were prepared to accept a mural, but then the season changed, followed by the pandemic delaying its implementation.

To move the project forward, Hale will paint part of the mural on poly tab fabric in her Whitesburg studio and install the mural later this year, pending weather.

Lee Bryant was made aware of the library’s need and responded almost immediately.

Bryant said, “We’ll donate the paint.”

He further indicated that this request was unique among others since the Corbin Public Library is central to all community members.

Friend of the Library Diane Mitchell said, “We felt the library’s exterior called out for a mural to visually bring visitors from the underpass’ art up to the library. We had been looking for grants when this opportunity from the Corbin Art Fund dropped in our laps.”

Library board member Dee Barnes shared her appreciation of WD Bryant’s support for the mural.