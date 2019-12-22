WCMS getting new $1.2 million HVAC system











Whitley County Middle School will soon be getting a nearly $1.2 million replacement and upgrade to its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.

During its regular monthly meeting Thursday, the Whitley County Board of Education approved construction documents related to the project.

Superintendent John Siler noted that when the school district put together its district improvement plan last year, one of the biggest needs identified was

the HVAC system at the middle school.

Most of the 40 HVAC units on top of the building are about 26 years old, and the school has been having problems with many of those units, Siler said.

The total cost to replace the units is expected to be about $977,500 with the total project cost being about $1.197 million.

The board voted to hire Ross-Tarrant Architects to oversee the project.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board approved a pay rate increase for Early Steps to School Success (ESSS) coordinators. The program assesses participants at ages three and five to determine whether the program is being successful.

Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett noted that the pay rate has been the same for the coordinators since 2013, and that Save the Children will provide funding for the pay rate increase.

In addition during Thursday’s meeting, board members reviewed comprehensive improvement plans, which the various school and departmental programs featured using displays in the board of education’s lobby.