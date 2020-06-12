WCHS Principal Bob Lawson hired as new Henderson County superintendent











Whitley County High School will be looking for a new principal.

The Henderson Gleaner reported Thursday evening that WCHS Principal Dr. Bob Lawson has been selected by the Henderson County school board as its next superintendent by a 4-1 vote.

Lawson has spent the last five years as principal at his alma mater, Whitley County High School.

Prior to that he spent seven years as a teacher, administrator and coach in the Henderson County school system.

Lawson will not take over as the new superintendent at Henderson County until Dec. 1, The Gleaner reports.