WCHS Principal Bob Lawson hired as new Henderson County superintendent

Dr. Bob Lawson, left, is reportedly leaving as Whitley County High School Principal to become superintendent at Henderson County.

Whitley County High School will be looking for a new principal.

The Henderson Gleaner reported Thursday evening that WCHS Principal Dr. Bob Lawson has been selected by the Henderson County school board as its next superintendent by a 4-1 vote.

Lawson has spent the last five years as principal at his alma mater, Whitley County High School.

Prior to that he spent seven years as a teacher, administrator and coach in the Henderson County school system.

Lawson will not take over as the new superintendent at Henderson County until Dec. 1, The Gleaner reports.

 

