WCHS presenting ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ Thursday-Saturday











Whitley County High School Drama’s first production of the season is based on a classic spooky book and will arrive this week just in time for Halloween.

Thursday through Saturday, The Colonel Players will be presenting “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Whitley County High School Amphitheater starting at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $5 each.

The synopsis of the play revolves around the question of belief.

“Does one believe in the tale of a galloping Hessian who rides through the woods ever searching for his lost head? Will the world end when a comet streaks the sky or a meteor falls to Earth?” Whitley County High School Drama wrote on its Facebook page.

“And what is it about the town of Sleepy Hollow that its residents are ‘given to all sorts of marvelous beliefs, the people are subject to trances and frequently see strange sights and hear music … voices in the air.’ Come visit this enchanted region of the Hudson River Valley and decide for yourself if this is a place of dreamers or the product of an overworked imagination.”