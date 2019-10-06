WCHS Junior Fisher Barton remembered as someone who never met a stranger











Whitley County High School (WCHS) junior Fisher Barton, who died as the result of an ATV accident in Campbell County, Tennessee, Friday evening, is being remembered as a person who never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face, and would go out of his way to help anyone.

“Fisher was simply a larger than life figure at Whitley County High School. He was one of those students that everyone knew and loved to be around. Our hearts are broken and he will be mourned by many,” Whitley County High School Principal Bob Lawson noted in a district news release.

Barton’s presence will be greatly missed by teachers and students alike, the school district’s release added.

Barton, 17, of Jellico, was involved in the accident some time after 8 p.m. Friday. He was apparently riding with a group of friends when the accident occurred.

According to WLAF radio, Barton was attempting to go up a steep embankment on Pine Mountain Road with a passenger on the back. After going up the embankment, the ATV reportedly flipped backwards and threw both of them off. Barton hit his head on the ground, and the ATV rolled on top of him. His passenger reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Barton was a popular student at WCHS, and participated in the school’s skeet and trap shooting program.

He was also Junior Class Vice-President, and a Future Farmers of America (FFA) Officer.

Vocational Agriculture teachers and FFA sponsors Brian Prewitt and Glen Croley knew Barton well, as he had taken many of their classes and was also the FFA Sentinel this school year.

“Part of the duties as Sentinel is to make others feel welcome. Fisher was great in this role. He always had a smile on his face and a laugh that was contagious. He was also a kid who would put his heart and soul into everything he did, which allowed him to excel at many things. He will be deeply missed in the Whitley County Agriculture/FFA Department,” Prewitt and Croley noted in the release.

Additional counselors will be available at the high school this week to speak with students and staff.

“Fisher was active in so many activities in our high school and was beloved by all who knew him. Our Whitley County School District family is devastated by his loss,” added Superintendent John Siler.

Scholastic 3-D Archery noted on its Facebook page that Barton was an amazing young man, who was simply loved by everyone that met him.

“He was a wonderful, all-around good person from whom every encounter left you richer,” the post added.

Cox and Son Funeral Home in Jellico is in charge of the arrangements.