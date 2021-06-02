WCHS JROTC place over 1,600 flags on veteran graves











Whitley County High School JROTC Cadets recently took part of their summer break to place over 1,600 flags on veteran’s graves in time for Memorial Day.

“Every year the cadets are thinking of ways to recognize those who have served our country. Covid has made it difficult, but it hasn’t stopped the cadets from placing flags for Memorial Day or sending letters of appreciation on Veteran’s Day,” said MSG Don Gross.

American Legion Post 88 and VFW Post 3167 provided the flags wanting to ensure that those, who have sacrificed so much but are no longer with us, are remembered, Gross added.