WCHS FFA receives $1,000 check













The Whitley County High School FFA Land Judging Team did a presentation for the Whitley County Conservation District at the monthly board meeting.

The students that attended were Aaron Gibbs, Isaac Roundtree, Ethan Hamblin and Fisher Barton. The Chapter President, Aaron Gibbs, explained that their team has won the region, placed 4th in the state competition which qualifies them to go on to the national competition in Oklahoma City on May 1-3.

This competition involves the students looking at a site and making determinations on it such as the slope, depth, texture and amount of erosion. The students then take those judgments that they made and develop a conservation plan for that site to determine what its best uses will be and to conserve it for the future.

The Whitley County Conservation District Board congratulated the WCHS FFA Chapter along with their teachers on their accomplishments. The board voted to sponsor the group, Board Chairman Lee Edd Sears presented them a check in the amount of $1,000.00.