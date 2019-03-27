WCHS FFA member elected as 2019-2020 Kentucky River Region Reporter













Gracie Brashear, a junior student at Whitley County High School was recently elected as 2019-2020 Kentucky River Region Reporter.

She became a member of the Whitley County High FFA last year and immediately showed a passion for everything that she got involved in; whether it be a competition, a speech, or even just helping to organize an event.

She also has competed in nearly a dozen competitions since she joined FFA. She became an officer this year and has continued to excel since doing so.

As of right now Gracie holds the position of treasurer in the WCHS Chapter and she just recently got named the Kentucky River Region Reporter.

As a regional officer, she now has twice the responsibility than just a chapter officer. As a regional officer she will be expected to lead the region in the upcoming school year.

As reporter, her responsibilities will include publishing newspaper articles about regional events and educating the public about what is going on with FFA in the Kentucky River Region. So not only will she be expected to attend the meetings and be a leader within the chapter, but she is also held accountable for being at any regional meeting and competitions as a leader in the region throughout the school year. With that and the number of events that she competes in, she will be extremely busy next year.

“I have no doubt that she will handle it well and will continue to do everything in her power to make the our chapter better for all students who have the opportunity to participate.” said Glen Groley.