WCHS Class of 2020 parade set for Saturday afternoon











Normally, high school seniors get a prom and an in-person graduation ceremony with friends and family members there to help them celebrate the occasion.

This year’s Whitley County High School class of 2020 isn’t getting that, but they are getting something that most graduating classes don’t get, which is their own parade.

Whitley County High School seniors will be honored with the 2020 Colonel Cruise parade that will take place Saturday afternoon.

All senior students, who wish to participate, are asked to meet at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office on US25W no earlier than 12:25 p.m. and not later than 12:50 p.m.

The cruise will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

While in the parking lot, students must remain in their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines.

Only one senior is allowed per vehicle, and vehicles may be appropriately decorated.

“Your friends and family are welcome to cheer you on while on the route to the main campus,” officials said in a post on the Whitley County School District’s Facebook page.

Seniors will have a police escort to the main campus. The parade will conclude once seniors make their way to the main entrance on US25W.

For anyone wishing to cheer the seniors on, the main campus will be available for parking beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“You will be directed to a parking space and CDC guidelines must be adhered to at all times!” another school district Facebook post stated.

The campus will be closed prior to 12:15 p.m.

Those wanting to view the parade and cheer on the seniors can also do so along the route from the extension office to the main campus along US25W.

“We ask all individuals to make plans to depart once the last student vehicle has passed their location,” school officials stated in a Facebook post.

The finished video from the high school graduation, which is being recorded this week over a three-day period, is slated for release on May 23.