WCHS Baseball Colonels win first ever 13th Region Title











The Whitley County High School Baseball Team jumped out to an early lead, and never looked back winning their first 13th Region baseball title with a 16-1 victory over Middlesboro Tuesday night.

Aided by nine Middlesboro errors, the Colonels put up five runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning and nine runs in the third inning in route to the three-inning victory.

Middlesboro scored its only run in the top of the third inning.

Luke Stanfill and Caden Petrey lead the way for the Colonels each garnering three hits in three at bats. Stanfill scored three runs and had three RBI’s. Petrey scored two runs with one RBI.

Bryce Anderson went two for two at the plate scoring two runs with three RBI’s.

Mason Croley, Logan Bennett, and Matthew Wright also had one RBI a piece in the victory.

Croley was the winning pitcher going two and one-third innings with six strikeouts, four walks and giving up one earned run.

R.J. Osborne went two-thirds of an inning striking out the only two batters he faced.

The Colonels (30-9) will next face Raceland (31-7) in the first round of the state tournament, which will be played at Morehead State University at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

If Whitley County wins it will face the winner of the Owensboro Catholic vs. Lyon County at 5 p.m. Thursday at Legends Field in Lexington.