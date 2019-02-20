Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
WC Middle school student recently attends Children’s Advocacy Day in Frankfort

Posted On 20 Feb 2019
Whitley County Middle School student Amber Brown attended Children’s Advocacy Day in Frankfort on Wednesday, February 13th.
She attended the Rally for Kentucky’s Kids in the Capitol Rotunda, where she listened to speeches by Kentucky students, legislators and the Governor.

Amber also visited Representative Regina Huff in her office to hear about bills that are up for vote in the current legislative session, such as the school safety bill.

