Previous Story
WC Middle school student recently attends Children’s Advocacy Day in Frankfort
Posted On 20 Feb 2019
Comment: 0
Whitley County Middle School student Amber Brown attended Children’s Advocacy Day in Frankfort on Wednesday, February 13th.
She attended the Rally for Kentucky’s Kids in the Capitol Rotunda, where she listened to speeches by Kentucky students, legislators and the Governor.
Amber also visited Representative Regina Huff in her office to hear about bills that are up for vote in the current legislative session, such as the school safety bill.