W’burg woman faces DUI charge over wreck that knocked out power last week











An Oct. 28 arraignment date has been set for a Williamsburg woman, who was allegedly driving while under the influence during a crash last week that knocked out power to a significant portion of town.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that the preliminary estimate in terms of monetary damage was about $100,000.

Williamsburg Police Officer Johnny Fulton cited Angela Marie Harrison, 43, of Hanging Rock Road, for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 near the junction of Main Street (KY 296) and South Eighth Street in front of Mike’s Barber Shop.

Harrison allegedly travelled about 160 feet off of the roadway in a 1992 gray Dodge striking electrical junction boxes, according to her arrest citation.

Whitley County EMS discovered a glass pipe with white residue in Harrison’s right front pocket, according to a search warrant that Fulton obtained in order to get a sample of Harrison’s blood for toxicology testing.

Due to her injuries, Harrison was incapable of giving her consent, and Fulton believed she was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the warrant.

Harrison was in pain and disoriented after the crash, according to her arrest citation, which described the glass pipe as a “meth pipe.”

Whitley County EMS initially transported her to Baptist Health Corbin, and she was later flown out to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Fulton wrote on her arrest citation.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said that power was restored to most areas in about two hours, but during that time the power outage stretched to areas as far away as the Exit 11 area.

Power between portions of North Sixth Street and North Eighth Street, including Florence Avenue and Mountain Street, was out until about 8 a.m. the following morning, Harrison noted.

Williamsburg Police Officer Trevor Teague assisted with the investigation.