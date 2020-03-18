W’burg woman dies while en route to hospital following crash











A Williamsburg woman died Saturday from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 25W north of Williamsburg.

Kentucky State Police identified the victim as Leah M Byrns, 41.

Kentucky State Police stated that the wreck occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection with Aviation Blvd, approximately two miles off of Exit 15.

According to police, Nathaniel Felts, 21, of Williamsburg was driving south in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he lost control, crossed the center line and ran, head-on, into the 2005 Chrysler van that Byrns was driving.

Goldbug and Williamsburg fire departments were called to the scene to extricate Byrns.

“It took us about 30 minutes to get her out of the vehicle,” said Goldbug Fire Chief Brandon Woods, explaining that firefighters had to remove the driver’s side door, the sliding door and the back of the driver’s seat, and roll back the dash.

Byrns was being taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin and then onto the University of Kentucky Medical Center. However, she died while en route and was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner’s office.

“We tried to get a helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft to fly her from the scene, but were unable to do so because of the weather,” Woods said.

Felts was also taken to Baptist Health Corbin where he was treated for what police described as non-life–threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, Williamsburg Police and Whitley County EMS Goldbug Fire Department and Williamsburg Fire Department responded to the scene.